03-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Underlying Claims At Least 'Possibly' Constitute 'Wrongful Acts' Under Policy, Judge Says

HARTFORD, Conn. - A Connecticut federal judge held March 8 that a professional liability insurer has a duty to defend and indemnify its insureds against an underlying lawsuit alleging that an affiliate of the insured tortiously interfered with an employment agreement (David Fernandez, et al., Plaintiffs, v. Zurich American Insurance Co., No. 15-00228, D. Conn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 32900).