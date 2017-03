03-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Google Petition For Review Of Programming Language Patent Granted

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on March 8 granted a petition for inter partes review (IPR) of a patent claiming a system for programming mobile communication devices based on a "high-level code comprising operative language" (Google Inc. v. IXI Mobile R&D Ltd., No. IPR2016-01669, PTAB).