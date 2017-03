03-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 2nd Circuit: Depositing A Check With Court Clerk Doesn't Moot TCPA Class Suit

NEW YORK - The deposit of a check with the clerk of a district court in satisfaction of judgment made by the defendant in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) class complaint doesn't moot the suit, a Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled March 9, vacating the judgment of the district court and remanding for further proceedings (Radha Geismann, M.D., P.C., et al. v. ZocDoc, Incorporated, No. 14-3708, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 4150).