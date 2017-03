03-10-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 8th Circuit Panel Remands ABB Retirement Plan Case For Recalculation Of Losses

ST. LOUIS - An Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on March 9 remanded to Missouri federal court a case in which ABB Inc. fiduciaries were found to have abused their discretion and breached their fiduciary duties in choosing investment options for their 401(k) retirement plans, saying that the lower court seems to have mistook a recommendation on how to measure plan losses (Ronald C. Tussey, et al. v. ABB Inc., et al., No. 15-2792, 8th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 4225).