03-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Banks Seek Approval Of $27.2 Million Settlement In Home Depot Data Breach Suit

ATLANTA - A putative class of banks and financial institutions (FIs) on March 8 filed an unopposed proposed settlement of their claims against The Home Depot Inc. arising from a 2014 data breach, asking a Georgia federal court to approve the $27.2 million settlement that they state was the result of good-faith arm's-length negotiations with the retailer (In re: The Home Depot Inc., Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, No. 1:14-md-02583, N.D. Ga.).