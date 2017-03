03-10-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Grants Motion To Compel Admissions From Chiropractor Accused Of Fraud

SEATTLE - A federal judge in Washington on March 7 ordered a chiropractor and his practice to submit better responses to State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.'s requests for information regarding treatments provided for patients that are subject to an alleged fraudulent billing scheme (State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Peter J. Hanson, P.C. d/b/a Hanson Chiropractic, et al., No. C16-1085RSL, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 32719).