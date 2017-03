03-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - PCA Issues Jurisdictional Award In Treaty Arbitrations Against Russia

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) on March 9 announced that it has issued an interim award in two cases in which investors assert claims against the Russian Federation for violation of a bilateral investment treaty, ruling on issues of jurisdiction and admissibility (PJSC CB PrivatBank, et al. v. Russian Federation, No. 2015-21, PCA).