03-10-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Texas High Court Refuses To Hear Insurer's Suit Seeking Attorney Disqualification

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Supreme Court denied an insurer's writ of mandamus seeking review of an appeals court's denial of its motion to disqualify an attorney and her law firm in a hailstorm coverage dispute, according to its March 10 orders pronounced (In Re National Lloyds Insurance Co., No. 16-0190, Texas Sup.).