03-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Suit Filed Over E. Coli Outbreak Connected To Soy Butter

CHICAGO - The mother of a boy who was diagnosed with E. coli in February filed suit March 8 against the maker of a soy nut butter in Illinois state court, claiming that it caused her son's illness (Brittany Weber v. The SoyNut Butter Company, No. 2017L002440, Ill. Cir. Cook Co.).