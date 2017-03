03-10-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - 9th Circuit Rejects 'Game Over, Man' Reading Of Party Substitution Rule

LOS ANGELES - A rule requiring dismissal when asbestos plaintiffs failed to substitute a party within the allotted time frame is not the fatal weapon defendants wish it was, a Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel held March 9 (Richard Zanowick, an individual and Joan Clark-Zanowick v. Baxter Healthcare Corp., et al., No. 15-56047, 9th Cir.).