03-13-2017 | 16:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Preliminarily OKs $22.5 Million Settlement Of Google AdWords Class Action

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Preliminary approval of a $22.5 million settlement of a class action over Google Inc.'s AdWords program under California's unfair competition law (UCL) and false advertising law (FAL) was granted March 9, with a California federal judge approving a proposed settlement class and settlement fund and setting dates for class notification and a fairness hearing (In Re Google AdWords Litigation, No. 5:08-cv-03369, N.D. Calif.).