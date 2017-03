03-13-2017 | 16:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Class Suit Over Costco Employment Application's FCRA Disclosure Will Proceed

SEATTLE - A Washington federal judge on March 10 denied a motion to dismiss filed by Costco Wholesale Corp. in a class complaint accusing the retailer of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) by failing to provide a full and correct disclosure when requesting authorization to conduct background checks of job applicants (Julius Terrell v. Costco Wholesale Corp., No. 16-1415, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 34821).