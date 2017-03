03-13-2017 | 16:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Bayer Tells 2nd Circuit Mirena Experts, 'Admissions' Evidence Properly Excluded

NEW YORK - Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc. on March 8 told the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals that the Mirena multidistrict litigation court did not err in excluding the plaintiffs' three causation expert witnesses and said the plaintiffs' "proof of general causation" is legally inadequate (In Re Mirena IUD Products, Mirena MDL Plaintiffs v. Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, No. 16-3012, 2nd Cir.).