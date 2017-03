03-13-2017 | 16:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Stucco Remediation Expert's Methodology Not Reliable, Relevant, Judge Rules

ORLANDO, Fla. - A stucco remediation expert's methodology for calculating the cost to repair homes made by Pulte Home Corp. that have improperly installed stucco is not reliable or relevant, a federal judge in Florida ruled March 10 in granting the builder's motion to exclude the testimony (Shaun Gazzara, et al. v. Pulte Home Corporation, No. 16-cv-657-Orl-31TBS, M.D. Fla.).