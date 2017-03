03-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Refuses To Substitute Plaintiff In Insurance Coverage Dispute

FRESNO, Calif. - A California federal judge on March 16 denied an insured's petition to substitute her as the plaintiff in an action in which her husband sought coverage for theft under an insurance policy, finding that she failed to submit sufficient medical evidence to support a finding that he was incompetent to proceed as a plaintiff (Ray Gibson v. Hagerty Insurance Agency, et al., No. 1:16-cv-00677, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 38231).