03-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Banks Agree To Pay $165M To Settle Mortgage-Backed Securities Claims

NEW YORK - Underwriters Royal Bank of Scotland Securities Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Wells Fargo Advisors LLC on March 15 agreed to pay a combined $165 million to settle claims that they took part in a fraudulent scheme to misrepresent the underwriting standards they used in the offering documents for a series of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) (New Jersey Health Fund v. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, et al., No. 08-5310, S.D. N.Y.).