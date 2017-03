03-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Authorizes Liquidator To Pay Portion Of Homeowner Class Claim

CHICAGO - An Illinois judge on March 14 approved a liquidator's recommendation of a payment to a class of homeowners that won a construction defect lawsuit against a group of developers insured by an insolvent insurer (In the matter of the liquidation of Legion Indemnity Co., No. 02 CH 06695, Ill. Cir., Cook Co., Chanc. Div.).