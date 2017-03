03-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Dismisses Majority Of Securities Law Claims Against Solar Energy Company

LOS ANGELES - A federal judge in California on March 15 substantially dismissed a securities class action complaint against a solar energy products manufacturer and certain of its executive officers, ruling that shareholders failed to plead the requisite elements of a majority of their federal securities laws claims (Kevin T. Know, et al. v. Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., et al., No. 15-4003, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 37223).