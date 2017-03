03-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge: Investors Failed To Plead Misstatements In Etsy Securities Class Action

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Shareholders in a securities class action lawsuit against the operator of an online marketplace and certain of its executive officers have failed to show that the defendants issued any material misrepresentations or omission or acted with the requisite scienter, a federal judge in New York ruled March 16 in granting the defendants' motion to dismiss (Saleh Altayyar, et al. v. Etsy Inc., et al., No. 15-2785, E.D. N.Y.).