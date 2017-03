03-17-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Lead Plaintiffs Seek Class Certification In Puma Biotech Securities Suit

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Lead plaintiffs in a securities class action lawsuit against a drug maker and certain of its executive officers asked a federal judge in California on March 15 to certify a class of investors, arguing that class certification is statutorily appropriate (Hsingching Hsu v. Puma Biotechnology Inc., et al., No. 15-0865, C.D. Calif.).