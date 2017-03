03-21-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Judge Excludes Urologist's Testimony On Inefficacy Of Remedies In Drug Patent Suit

MARSHALL, Texas - Although a urologist's testimony on the inefficacy of natural and herbal remedies was barred in a patent infringement case over a drug's marketing, a Texas federal judge on March 17 allowed the urologist to testify as to the drug's marketing (Erfindergemeinschaft UroPep GbR v. Eli Lilly and Co., No. 15-1202, E.D. Texas; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 38512).