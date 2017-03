03-21-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Certifies Class In Big Lots Securities Class Action Lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Class certification in a shareholder lawsuit against a broad line closeout retailer and certain of its executive officers is proper because the lead plaintiff in the action has met all statutory requirements needed for certification, a federal judge in Ohio ruled March 17 (Alan Willis v. Big Lots Inc., et al., No. 12-0604, S.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 38926).