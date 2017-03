03-21-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Federal Judge Excludes Engineer's Testimony On Safety In Area At Sea World

SAN DIEGO - A safety engineer and accident reconstruction expert may not testify regarding Sea World LLC's liability relating to the safety of an area at the time of a woman's accident while visiting the park, a California federal judge held March 17 (Eusebia Baltazar v. Sea World Parks Entertainment LLC, No. 15-2893, S.D. Calif.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 39039).