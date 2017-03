03-21-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Heeding Presumption Rejected In Tobacco User's New York Asbestos Lung Cancer Trial

NEW YORK - A New York justice refused to impose a heeding presumption in an asbestos trial in an opinion posted March 20, saying that absent evidence that a cigarette user who ignored tobacco warnings would have acted differently in the asbestos context, she would not impose such a standard (Donna Castorina, et al. v. A.C.&S., et al., No. 123077/01, N.Y. Sup., New York Co.).