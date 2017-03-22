03-22-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - California Federal Judge Denies Decertification, Finds Vendors Are Employees

SAN FRANCISCO - A network of "vendors" who perform maintenance and repair services at properties owned by Field Asset Services Inc. (FAS) are employees, not independent contractors, and are owed overtime and business expenses, a California federal judge ruled March 17 in an order granting the vendors' motion for partial summary judgment and denying FAS's motion to decertify the class of vendors (Fred Bowerman, et al. v. Field Asset Services Inc., et al., No. 13-57, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 39000).