03-22-2017 | 15:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Federal Judge Finds RESPA Claim Related To Loss Mitigation Fails

FLORENCE, S.C. - A Michigan federal judge on March 21 found that a borrower failed to allege a violation of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) in relation to the denial of her loan modification application, finding that even if her claims against the lenders were true, she failed to state a RESPA claim against them (Alice M. Mangum v. First Reliance Bank, et al., No. 4:16-CV-02214, D. S.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 40103).