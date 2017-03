03-22-2017 | 15:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Finds Default Did Not Relieve Lender Of Contractual Obligations

DETROIT - A Michigan federal judge on March 21 refused to dismiss a former property owner's claims that a lender breached a settlement agreement when it refused to consider his loan modification, finding that the lender failed to show that dismissal was warranted (Dominick Gray v. CitiMortgage Inc., No. 16-cv-11295, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 39990).