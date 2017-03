03-22-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Finds Jurisdiction Lacking In Insolvent Insurer's Suit Over ACA Payments

ST. LOUIS - An insolvent insurer's suit against the government over its handling of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) risk corridor and how it offset debts properly belongs before the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, a federal judge in Iowa said March 17 in finding that she lacked jurisdiction and entering judgment (Nick Gerhart, et al. v. United States Department of Health and Human Services, et al., No. 16-151, S.D. Iowa, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 37620).