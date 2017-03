03-22-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Insurer's Data Satisfies Florida's Definition Of Trade Secret, Majority Affirms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A majority of a Florida appeals court on March 20 affirmed a lower court's ruling that an insurer's quarterly supplemental reporting (QUASR) data satisfies the definition of trade secret under state law and is, therefore, exempt from public disclosure (Office of Insurance Regulation v. State Farm Florida Ins. Co., No. 1D16-2301, Fla. App., 1st Dist., 2017 Fla. App. LEXIS 3662).