03-22-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - High Court Hears Arguments On Jurisdiction Of Dismissed Defective Xbox Class Action

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on March 21 heard arguments from Microsoft Corp. and a class of owners of allegedly defective Xbox gaming systems as to whether an appeals court has jurisdiction to consider a class certification appeal after the plaintiffs have voluntarily dismissed their claims with prejudice (Microsoft Corp. v. Seth Baker, et al., No. 15-457, U.S. Sup.).