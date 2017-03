03-22-2017 | 15:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - ICSID Finds Pakistan Violated Treaty, Will Proceed To Damages Phase

TORONTO - The owner of a joint copper mining venture on March 21 said the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) has found that the Islamic Republic of Pakistan violated a treaty in relation to a dispute over mining licenses.