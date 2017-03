03-22-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Reinsurer: Insurer Did Not Tell Of Trial Witnesses Until After End Of Discovery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - A reinsurer asked a federal court in New York on March 17 for permission to file a letter motion asking the court to disqualify certain trial witnesses that were not revealed until after the end of discovery or, in the alternative, allow the reinsurer to depose the witnesses (Utica Mutual Insurance Company v. Munich Reinsurance America, Inc., No. 12-cv-00196, and Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. v. Utica Mutual Insurance Company, No. 13-cv-00743, N.D. N.Y.).