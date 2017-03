03-22-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - ICSID Dismisses Eli Lilly's Claims Against Canada For Patent Invalidation

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A tribunal for the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) on March 20 issued its final award in a dispute over Canadian drug patents, dismissing all of a pharmaceutical company's claims and finding that the invalidation of the patents by Canadian courts did not constitute violations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) (Eli Lilly and Company v. Government of Canada, No. UNCT/14/2, ICSID).