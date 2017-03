03-22-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Lack Of Causation Evidence Fatal To Man's Suit Against BP, Judge Rules

NEW ORLEANS - BP Exploration and Production Inc. and BP America Production Co. (collectively, BP) were awarded summary judgment by a federal judge in Louisiana on March 20 after she found that a man was unable to produce evidence that his exposure to dispersants during cleanup activities following the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico caused him to develop lung cancer (Pero Cibilic, et al. v. BP Exploration & Production, Inc., et al., No. 15-995, E.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 40056).