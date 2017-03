03-22-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Federal Judge Allows Expert Opinion On Stock Trade In Class Action Securities Suit

COLUMBUS, Ohio - An economic expert may opine as to whether the market in which a company's stock traded was efficient during a class period and whether it is possible to calculate damages on a classwide basis for purposes of liability, an Ohio federal judge ruled March 17 (Alan Willis v. Big Lots Inc., et al., No. 12-0604, S.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 38933).