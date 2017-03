03-23-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Overrules Objections In Foreclosure-Related Action Against Lenders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - An Alabama federal judge on March 22 overruled objections submitted by lenders and a borrower to a magistrate judge's report and recommendation that some claims related to a foreclosure be allowed to proceed but noted that some of the objections would be better adjudicated on summary judgment (Steven Thomason v. One West Bank, FSB, et al., No. 2:12cv604, M.D. Ala., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 41122).