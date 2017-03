03-23-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 9th Circuit Affirms $6.1M Judgment In Favor Of Insured In Dispute With Excess Insurer

PASADENA, Calif. - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on March 21 affirmed a lower federal court's $6,080,568 judgment in favor of an insured in a breach of contract and bad faith lawsuit against its excess general liability insurer arising from an underlying patent infringement dispute (Teleflex Medical Incorporated v. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, Pa., No. 14-56366, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 4996).