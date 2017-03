03-23-2017 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's Insurance - 9th Circuit Dismisses Appeal In Coverage Dispute Over Trademark Claims

PASADENA, Calif. - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on March 21 dismissed an insured's appeal in an advertising injury coverage dispute after a lower federal court determined on remand that it lacked subject matter jurisdiction over the case (Vogue International, LLC, d.b.a. Vogue International v. Hartford Casualty Insurance Co., No. 14-56394, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 5011).