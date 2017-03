03-23-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Excess Insurer Had No Duty To Indemnify Construction Defect Suit, Judge Finds

DENVER - An excess insurer had no duty to indemnify two insureds for a construction defect case because the primary policy was not yet exhausted, a Colorado federal judge ruled March 20, dismissing a reimbursement lawsuit filed by two other insurers seeking monies for the defect case's settlement (Zurich American Insurance Co. and American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. v. Acadia Insurance Co., No. 14-01273, D. Colo., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 39579).