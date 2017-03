03-23-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Issues Of Fact Exist On Cause Of Collapse And Insured's Knowledge, Federal Judge Says

PEORIA, Ill. - Because questions of fact exist regarding the cause of the collapse of a building's second floor and the insured's knowledge of the condition of the building, an Illinois federal judge on March 21 denied an insurer's motion for summary judgment (WAMFAM5 Inc. v. Nova Casualty Insurance Co., No. 15-1195, C.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 40159).