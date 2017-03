03-23-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Lawsuit Fails To Trigger Professional Liability Coverage, 7th Circuit Affirms

CHICAGO - The Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on March 21 affirmed a lower federal court's ruling that an underlying lawsuit against an insured does not assert a claim that plausibly falls under her professional liability insurance policy, rejecting an appeal by a homeowners insurer seeking reimbursement of underlying defense costs from the professional liability insurer (Madison Mutual Insurance Co. v. Diamond State Ins Co., No. 15-3292, 7th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 5006).