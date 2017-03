03-23-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 3rd Circuit Affirms Contempt Judgment For Refusal To Decrypt Devices

PHILADELPHIA - A child pornography suspect was correctly found to be in contempt when he refused to comply with a court order requiring him to provide law enforcement with access to external hard drives, a Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled March 20, finding that the defendant's rights under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution were not violated (United States of America v. Apple Mac Pro Computer, et al., No. 15-3537, 3rd Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 4874).