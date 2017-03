03-23-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 5th Circuit Affirms: No Live Controversy In Patent, Trade Secret Row

NEW ORLEANS - A dismissal with prejudice of a complaint seeking a declaration of patent noninfringement and that no trade secrets were misappropriated was correct, the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled March 20 in a dispute over gas-to-liquid (GTL) conversion technology (Sasol North America Inc., et al. v. GTLPetrol LLC, No. 16-20122, 5th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 5107).