03-23-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - NLRB Rules In-N-Out Burger Can't Make Workers Remove Union, Wage-Related Buttons

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In-N-Out Burger Inc. violated the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) when it prohibited employees from wearing unauthorized buttons or insignia that referenced union activity and wages, the National Labor Relations Board ruled March 21 (In-N-Out Burger, Inc. and Mid-South Organizing Committee, Nos. 16-CA-156147 and 16-CA-163251, NLRB).