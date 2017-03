03-23-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Maryland Appeals Panel Affirms Summary Judgment In Wrongful Death Suit

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A Maryland Court of Special Appeals panel on March 21 affirmed a grant of summary judgment in favor of the parent and grandparent corporation of a hospital in a wrongful death suit because under Maryland law, parent and grandparent corporations are not responsible for establishing hospital protocols (Kimberley Hughes Johnson v. University of Maryland and Medical System Corporation, et al., No. 396, Md. Spec. App., 2017 Md. App. LEXIS 299).