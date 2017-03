03-23-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - New York Justice Consolidates 11 Asbestos Cases Into 4 Trial Groups

NEW YORK - Rejecting both plaintiffs' larger proposed trial groups and concern of prejudice by defendants, a New York justice in an opinion posted March 21 found that 11 cases' similarities warranted four trial groups and two separate trials (Walter Cunningham, et al. v. Aerco Intl., et al., No. 190136/2014, N.Y. Sup., New York Co.).