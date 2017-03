03-24-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - Judge Nixes Class In Insureds' Suit Claiming Pharmacy Gouged On Generic Drugs

SAN FRANCISCO - The variety of contracts at issue and evidence that at least some of the contracted pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) understood that a pharmacy's usual and customary rate did not include the rate offered for generic drugs in its membership program defeat a motion for class certification of insured purchasers of generic drugs, a federal judge in California held March 21 (Christopher Corcoran, et al. v. CVS Health, et al., No. 15-3504, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 40783).