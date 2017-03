03-24-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - California Appeals Panel Affirms Insurer's Restitution Award In Fraud Suit

SAN DIEGO - An insurer is entitled to $37,000 in restitution from a man who pleaded guilty to misrepresenting to the company that nurses he sent to work at skilled-nursing facilities were computer programmers to obtain a lower workers' compensation policy premium, a California appeals panel ruled March 22 in affirming the man's conviction (People v. John Paul Riddles, No. D069419, Calif. App., 4th Dist., 1st Div., 2017 Calif. App. LEXIS 259).