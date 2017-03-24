Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Properly Considered Doctoral Program Requirements When Terminating Benefits

03-24-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Insurer Properly Considered Doctoral Program Requirements When Terminating Benefits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A disability insurer's reliance on a claimant's attendance requirements for a doctoral degree program was properly considered by the insurer when it terminated the claimant's long-term disability benefits on the basis that the claimant was not disabled from performing "any gainful occupation," a Michigan federal judge said March 21 in granting the insurer's motion for judgment on the administrative record (Sherri Black v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., No. 15-1147, W.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 40168).