03-24-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Subcontractors Owe Defense To Subrogated Insurer's Negligence Claim

BOSTON - Three subcontractors owe a defense to a general contractor against negligence and breach of the implied warranties of habitability and good workmanship claims brought by a subrogated insurer for water damage in a condominium building, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled March 22 (Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. v. Consigli Construction Company Inc., et al. v. Central Ceilings Inc., No. 14-14687, D. Mass., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 41444).